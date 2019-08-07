Late defensive lapse cost Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz was called for base runner interference in the ninth, allowing a run to score, as the Milwaukee Brewers knocked off the Bucs 4-3 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Yasmani Grandal went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI as Milwaukee played without Christian Yelich, who was held out of action with a sore back.

Junior Guerra got the win while Matt Albers nailed down his second save. It gave the Brewers their second straight win.

Bryan Reynolds hit his second home run in as many games while Jose Osuna had an RBI double. Pablo Reyes doubled in a run in the ninth, but was stranded at second base. Francisco Liriano fell to 4-and-3 with the loss. The Pirates have lost three straight.