Lieutenant Gov. Barnes says he never finished his college degree

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes said Thursday he has not completed his college degree.

Barnes’ biography on Governor Tony Evers’ website doesn’t claim that he graduated from Alabama A&M University, but describes him as an ‘alumnus,” which may be someone who only attended a school.

The Democrat revealed to Madison’s Isthmus newspaper that he completed coursework to resolve an incomplete class but never turned it in. Barnes called it “a small technical thing.”

In response to a Wisconsin State Journal candidate questionnaire last year, Barnes’ campaign stated he had a “BA in Broadcast Journalism.”