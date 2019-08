A man convicted in the death of a Milwaukee girl has gotten a lengthy prison term. Isaac Barnes, 27, one of two men charged in the shooting death of 13-year-old Sandra Parks, was sentenced Friday to nearly 51 years in prison, and another 25 years of extended supervision. He had changed his initial plea to guilty.

Sandra was killed when a bullet entered her home last November. Her death gained national attention due to a Martin Luther King Day essay she wrote – about gun violence.