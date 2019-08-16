Make sure your pet’s microchip information is up to date

If you’ve moved recently, one thing you might have forgotten to do is update the contact information for your pet’s microchip.

Wausau/Weston Humane Officer Ashlee Bishop says that far too often, when she’s looking up a pet’s owner in a database, the information is out of date.

“I find them on completely opposite sides of town, the phone numbers don’t work. It’s extremely frustrating because all we want to do is be able to get the pet home.”

Bishop says those chips can also fail, something she saw recently. “We know the cat was microchipped, the Humane Society had the microchip number, we could not find the microchip anywhere in that cat’s body.”

That’s why it’s important make sure your pet has a collar with tags on it, even if it’s an indoor pet. “If your pet has their tags on, I can look it up in my computer and bring them right home. I don’t have to take them out to the shelter or anything, I can just bring them right to your doorstep.”

If you’ve forgotten which service you got your chip from, just get the number from your vet or humane society. They’ll be able to direct you to the right service.