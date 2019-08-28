Midwest Express announces destinations, warm cookies

Midwest Express has announced its first destinations when the airline relaunches flight operations.

Flights will be from Milwaukee’s Mitchell airport to and from Cincinnati, Grand Rapids, and Omaha. Earlier this month, the airline signed an agreement with Elite Airways LLC to begin non-stop flight service by the end of the year.

Midwest Express will establish its own reservations system, customer service operations and in-flight amenities — including cookies. The last flight on the old Midwest Airlines was in 2009.