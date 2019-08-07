Nelson officially retires a Packer (AUDIO)

Jordy Nelson could have played at least another NFL season, but 11 years was enough. Nelson was in Green Bay on Tuesday to make it official.

Nelson spent 10 years in Green Bay and finished third in receptions (550), fifth in yards (7,848) and second in touchdowns (69) in Packers franchise history.

Nelson said he had offers to extend his career with the Seattle Seahawks among them. But Nelson said ultimately, it was time to move on.

“What it came down to for us is we didn’t want to move our family around, just kind of being honest with you,” Nelson said. “My family hadn’t even been in California for a year, and then we’d have to move them to Seattle. I mean, I didn’t know if it was one year, two years, whatever it would’ve been. And at this point in time, I did what I wanted to do. I have the Super Bowl ring, so I didn’t need to go chase one of those. Stuff like that. So it wasn’t us to do that.”

Nelson has moved back to Kansas and will build a home in the fall. He said he’ll be back and forth from Kansas to Green Bay as he and his wife have developed great friendships both inside and outside the organization. Beyond that, Nelson isn’t sure what is exactly ahead, although he admitted farming will be a part of it.

AUDIO: Jordy Nelson on why he wants to continue to farm :17

AUDIO: Jordy Nelson said Green Bay was a perfect fit for he and his family :22

AUDIO: Jordy Nelson said his career far exceeded expectations :19