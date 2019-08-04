Nelson set to retire as a Packer

Former Green Bay wide receiver Jordy Nelson, who played 10 seasons (2008-17) in Green Bay, has informed the team of his decision to retire with the Packers.

Nelson, who was selected by the Packers in the second round (No. 36 overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Kansas State, played in 136 regular-season games with 88 starts during his 10 seasons with Green Bay. He ranks No. 3 in franchise history in receptions (550), No. 5 in receiving yards (7,848), No. 2 in touchdown receptions (69) and No. 3 in 100-yard receiving games (25). Nelson is the only player in team annals to record three seasons with 13-plus touchdown receptions (2011, 2014, 2016). He and Sterling Sharpe (1992-94) are the only players in franchise history to register three straight seasons with 85-plus receptions (2013-14, 2016).

Nelson posted 1,250-plus receiving yards and 13-plus touchdown catches in the same season three times in his career (2011, 2014, 2016), the fourth most in NFL history behind Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (six), Randy Moss (five) and Terrell Owens (four).

After missing the entire 2015 season due to a knee injury, Nelson became the first Packer to be named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year by AP after registering 1,257 yards on 97 receptions (13.0 avg) with a league-high 14 receiving touchdowns in 2016.

In his 10 seasons with the Packers, Nelson started eight of the 13 postseason games he appeared in. He is the franchise postseason leader with 54 receptions, ranks No. 4 in receiving yards (668) and is tied for No. 3 in receiving touchdowns (five).

Nelson finished his career playing one season (2018) with the Oakland Raiders, where he appeared in 15 games with 14 starts and recorded 63 receptions for 739 yards (11.7 avg.) and three touchdowns.

Nelson will be in Green Bay on Tuesday to meet with reporters with regards to the announcement.