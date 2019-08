Hope for new leads, in a decade old disappearance. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in northwest Wisconsin has posted a video to Facebook, highlighting the search for Rose Marie Bly, who left her home near St. Croix Falls on August 21, 2009.

Her car was found five days later in Grantsburg. The mother of two young children has not been seen since. Anyone with information is asked to call 715-485-8300.