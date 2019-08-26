Now’s the time to make sure you’ve got flood insurance for your home or business

If you’re not sure if your home or business’s flood insurance is up to date, now’s the time to check.

FEMA flood insurance liaison James Sink says flood insurance is separate from regular insurance, and it works differently as well.

“There is a thirty day waiting period for flood insurance policies to come into effect. So it’s really important that they do it long before any flood event happens.”

Even a little bit of water in your basement can cost you plenty.

“It takes about one inch of water to cause 25-thousand dollars of damage. So just a little bit of water causes a lot of damage to an individual’s home.”

Sink says most home insurance policies don’t cover floods, and most flood insurance policies don’t automatically renew, so it’s always good to check and make sure you’re covered.

You can find out more online at http://floodsmart.gov