Oshkosh arena lawsuits headed to court hearing

A lawsuit by builders and investors against the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh is complicated by the fact that the city’s redevelopment authority still owns the land under the building. That’s preventing Bayland Buildings from placing a standard lien on the arena. City attorney Lynn Lorenson explained why Oshkosh still owns the land.

“That was done just as a means to allow for the completion of some of the environmental remediation on the property. The city needed to stay as owner of the property while that was being done.”

Lorenson said the city bears no liability in the lawsuits against Fox Valley Pro Basketball. She also said the Menominee Nation, which holds the naming rights for the arena, remains committed. “So I think there’s a very strong support for the continued operation of the arena. It’s just a matter that a matter of getting that financing issue resolved.”

A hearing on Monday in Winnebago County court will determine if the arena – home to the Milwaukee Herd of the NBA’s G League – should be placed in receivership while those lawsuits play out.

