Packers go with backups in exhibition loss to Raiders

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he had planned to play his starters in last night’s third preseason game against the Oakland Raiders in Winnipeg. However, field turf issues in each end zone saw both teams remove their starters from any playing consideration, meaning this game would be decided by the backups.

Tim Boyle led the Packers to three straight touchdown drives in the second quarter, throwing touchdown passes to Trevor Davis and Jake Kumerow, finishing 16 of 25 for 191 yards. The Packers took a 21-10 lead into the locker room at halftime. But the Raiders scored all 12-points in the second half, including a last second 33-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson, lifting Oakland to a 22-21 victory over the Packers (1-2).

Both teams weren’t satisfied with the condition of the field after the Canadian Football League goalposts left big holes that needed to be filled. So they agreed to shorten the field to 80-yards and eliminated kickoffs for the game. It meant the 10-yard line would now represent the new goal lines and the real goal lines would now represent the back of the end zone.

“It was definitely different,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “It was definitely different. But, hey, it was the same conditions for both sides and you just deal with it.”

The Raiders actually didn’t travel a number of their starters, so the field conditions, coupled with the fact that the Packers starters would face backups, played a large role in the Packers sitting 33 players to start the game.

Wide receiver Trevor Davis definitely helped his cause for a roster spot with five catches for 78 yards and a 23-yard touchdown reception. He also had a 18-yard run and a 17-yard punt return.

Packers first round pick Rashon Gary left the game after being bent back awkwardly while trying to make a tackle in the first half. His representatives later tweeted that he was OK.

Second year wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown left with a left ankle injury and was using a walking boot after the game. Linebacker Curtis Bolton suffered a right knee injury and was using a right knee brace and crutches on the sidelines.

The Packers close out preseason play this coming Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field.