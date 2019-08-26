Packers make roster moves

With a couple of practices left before Thursday nights preseason finale against Kansas City, the Green Bay Packers made some roster moves.

The Packers had three roster spots open and claimed inside linebacker Nicolas Grigsby, who has played in 23 games in four NFL seasons, mostly as a special teams performer.

It’s possible Oren Burks could be back for the season opener against the Chicago Bears, but it’s unlikely he would play a lot after missing time with a chest injury. Curtis Bolton had been playing in Burks place but suffered a knee injury in last Thursday’s game against the Raiders in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Blake Martinez is the starter at one inside linebacker spot and rookie Ty Summers and first-year pro Brady Sheldon remain as the top options if Burks can’t return in time.

The Packers also signed a pair of undrafted rookie free agents, linebacker James Folston and defensive back Jocquez Kalili.

Folston has had short stints with Arizona and Tennessee before joining the Packers. Kalili signed with Jacksonville on May 12th and was released on August 4.