Packers part company with Spriggs

Given the opportunity to fill in along the offensive line over the last three seasons, Jason Spriggs never quite measured up to expectations. The Green Bay Packers waived/injured the fourth year tackle on Tuesday, filling the roster spot by claiming running back Keith Ford off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts.

The Packers traded up to select Spriggs with the 48th overall pick in the 2016 draft. He suffered a trapezius muscle injury at the start of training camp and never returned to action.

The former Indiana Hoosier played in 36 games, including nine starts over the last three seasons.

Alex Light has been working as the backup tackle on both sides of the Packers offensive line in training camp and will have a chance to bolster his position throughout the preseason.