Packers parting company with Jones

Green Bay safety Josh Jones announced on Twitter Sunday morning that he is being released by the Packers. Jones was the team’s second-round draft pick in the 2017 NFL draft and had sat out much of the off-season program after requesting a trade.

Jones hadn’t practiced since August 11 because of an illness. He started five of the Packers last six games in 2018, finishing sixth in tackles with 60.

The Packers used Jones as a hybrid linebacker in 2018, but Jones said he didn’t consider himself a linebacker and wanted to play safety.

Jones had fallen behind Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage and Raven Greene. Eventually even the play of free agents Will Redmond and Chandon Sullivan has dropped Jones further out of sight and out of mind.

The Packers will gain about $300,000 in salary cap space as a result of his release.