Protests at dog-breeding facility

More than 100 people protested in front of a controversial dog breeding facility in Spring Green over the weekend. That’s where husband-and-wife veterinarians Jill and Clinton Kane are breeding dogs that they intend to sell to medical researchers.

The Sauk County sheriff’s office says the demonstration was entirely peaceful, although the Kanes have been the targets of some violent threats.

Protest organizer Gracie Marchese says they want the threats to stop. “We’re here for just spreading the love, and the well-being of these dogs. We don’t want anyone to get hurt in the process.”

Despite widespread opposition, the kennel is up-and-running. A Sauk County committee approved a conditional use permit in July.