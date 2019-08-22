Rep. Gwen Moore calls for Senate to vote on House-passed gun control bills

Wisconsin congresswoman Gwen Moore is calling on the Senate and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to take up debate and votes on House-passed gun control measures.

Moore says that in the wake of mass shootings, it’s time to reflect on who is actually doing the shooting.

“These murderers have a history of domestic violence, more so than mental illness. So I get nervous about describing this violence as ‘mental illness’.”

She says the House has already passed bills on background checks and ‘red flag laws’ but that doesn’t matter unless the Senate brings them to the floor.

“There was some discussion about the House coming back, but really there’s no point in us coming back until the Senate just takes up the bills we’ve already passed. It’s really low hanging fruit.”

She says those bills might just end up in a pile of other bills passed by the House that Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell refuses to bring up for votes.