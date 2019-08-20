Report says Ryan will rent home in D.C. suburb

Paul Ryan is making a move. The former House Speaker and one time Republican running mate to presidential candidate Mitt Romney never moved his family to D.C. while he served in Congress, but now Politico reports that Ryan is leaving his hometown of Janesville to rent a house in the Maryland suburbs of Washington.

A spokesman said it’s temporary, and that the Ryans will continue to spend time at their home in Janesville. The move will place the Ryan family close to the sisters of Ryan’s wife Janna, who live in the D.C. area.

–