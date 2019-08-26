Representative Sean Duffy will resign from Congress

Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy announced on his Facebook page Monday that he will resign, effective September 23. The 7th District Republican and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, are expecting their ninth child in October, and Duffy said in his post that the child has a heart condition.

He wrote that “this is the right time . . . to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now.”

Duffy defeated Democrat Margaret Engebretsen last November, to win his fifth term representing the 7th CD. A special election will need to be called to fill out the remainder of his term.