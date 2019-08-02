Republicans file ‘lame duck’ suit against AG Josh Kaul

Another “lame duck” lawsuit has been filed. It’s the first suit from Republicans. Legislators want the state Supreme Court to take a case against Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. GOP leaders claim the AG failed to follow laws they passed in December to limit his authority.

“Attorney General Josh Kaul is taking an unrealistic view of the law and refusing to comply with previous court rulings,” Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, (R-Juneau), and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, (R-Rochester), said in a statement.

Previous suits challenging the actions to restrict Kaul and Governor Tony Ever have been brought by unions or Democrats.