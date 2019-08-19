Rodgers is day-to-day with back tightness

After Aaron Rodgers was held out of last Thursday’s preseason game at Baltimore because of back tightness, the Packers quarterback was held out of practice on Sunday for precautionary reasons.

The Packers are getting ready for Thursday’s preseason game against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday in Winnipeg, Manitoba and if it were a regular season game, it’s likely Rodgers would be on the practice field. But when it’s preseason, coach Matt LaFleur said, “It wasn’t worth it.”

“You know, I think that he’s gotten a lot of great work in,” LaFleur said. “You’d like to get him some game action. Again, he’s a veteran guy that’s played a lot of football. I mean, 14 years in the league. There’s not much that he hasn’t seen. So it’s not overly concerning to me.”

When asked if Rodgers would play against Kansas City in the August 29th preseason finale, LaFleur was non-committal.

“That’s something maybe we’d consider, but with the way our opener falls on a Thursday, I don’t know,” he said. “I’d have to put more thought into it. Right now I’m just kind of taking it day by day to see where we’re at with him.”

If Rodgers doesn’t play this week, then DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle will get more of an opportunity to show they deserve the backup job. Both players received reps with the one’s during practice on Sunday.

It may have been the worst practice of training camp. LaFleur attempted to get things going early by moving the competitive period to the beginning of practice. It didn’t seem to matter and it left the coach in a bit of a sour mood.

The Packers will hold their final, open to the public, training camp practice at 1:30 on Monday afternoon.