Scammers promise free DNA testing kits in new robocalls

It’s a new twist on an old phone scam.

A new robocall scam making the rounds promises a free DNA testing kit. “The caller might say the test is a free way to get early diagnoses for diseases like cancer or just that it’s a free test and people are often interested in their DNA.”

State consumer protection administrator Michelle Reinen says all the scammers want is your social security information, because it’s covered by Medicare. That’s a lie.

“It’s really important to know that Medicare does not market DNA testing kits to the general public. Medicare doesn’t do random unsolicited phone calls to consumers asking for their personally identifiable information.”

Reinen says the scammers are spoofing their phone numbers to look like they’re calling from Washington DC.

If you get one of these phone calls, it’s best to just hang up or delete the voice mail.