Schofield man accused of leaving toddler in car arrested and held on bond

A Schofield man accused of leaving his child in a hot car this weekend has been identified.

Zachary Wakeen is being held on $50,000 bond after a probable cause hearing on Wednesday.

Officials with the Everest Metro police department say he was arrested after an ambulance call Sunday afternoon in which officers discovered that the child had been left in the car from two am to noon.

The child was taken to Saint Claire’s hospital, then later flown to Marshfield Children’s Hospital to be treated for extreme exhaustion.

Police say Wakeen could face a charge of child neglect. Formal charges are expected to come Friday afternoon.

