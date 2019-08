Some Northwoods legislators are saying they might be potential contenders for a soon to be vacant seat in the 7th Congressional District.

Republican State Senator Tom Tiffany from Minocqua has suggested he’ll be in the running. Democrat Senator Janet Bewley and Assemblyman Nick Milroy have also said they’re interested in the race.

That seat will be vacant after Congressman Sean Duffy steps down next month to help take care of his family.