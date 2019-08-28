State justice officials warn citizens against vigilante online pedophile stings

The state department of justice is warning people against taking part in vigilante online stings for suspected pedophiles.

Internet Crimes Against Children director Matthew Joy says these stings often focus on naming and shaming people, rather than gathering useful information for police.

“It limits what law enforcement and prosecutors can do with respect to that information and successful prosecution.”

Joy says it can also be dangerous for people taking part. It’s best to let the police handle these things.

“If you see something, it’s so critically important to report that information so that we law enforcement can ensure the safety of folks in our communities.”