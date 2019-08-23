State Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly ticked after traffic crash

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly received a ticket, following a collision that sent two people to the hospital. The Journal Sentinel reports that Kelly failed to yield August 9 at the intersection of Highways E and ZZ in Waukesha County.

Kelly told a sheriff’s deputy he didn’t see a van coming and he hit it, according to an accident report. Two people in the van were taken to a hospital, and the driver thinks they’d be dead, if not for air bags and seat belts.

The crash happened near Kelly’s home in North Prairie. He was given a ticket for $389.50 for failing to yield at a stop sign in an accident that caused bodily harm, according to online court records. A court hearing is scheduled for September 25.