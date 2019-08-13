Supervisor objects to Milwaukee County bus art ads

County Board Supervisor Dan Sebring says student artwork on Milwaukee County Transit System busses sends an anti law-enforcement message. He wants images depicting Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arresting children removed immediately.

“The racist, anti-law enforcement messages contained in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s paid ad on a county bus is an offensive abomination and a slap in the face to law enforcement officers and officials at every level. We cannot allow a county bus to be decorated with advertising that includes a “how-to” guide for illegal immigrants to evade law enforcement. MCTS should remove this so-called “art” immediately,”

But transit system spokeswoman Kristina Hoffman says the artwork will stay up for six weeks. “Art is about freedom of expression, and clearly this is a topic that’s on the mind of these youth who developed this artwork.”

The ad was designed by young people from Milwaukee, and chosen by the Milwaukee Art Museum.