Takeaways lead Packers to exhibition win

Last season, the Packers had just seven interceptions all season. They tied for third fewest takeaways in the league. It’s only one preseason game, but the Packers took the ball away four times on Thursday night and held on for a 28-26 victory over the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field.

It was the Packers youth that did the job on Thursday night as 26 players didn’t suit up for the game and at least 14 of them were healthy scratches.

Packers rookie corner Ka’dar Hollman got the ball rolling on Houston’s very first drive, cutting in front of Houston receiver Vyncint Smith to get the pick.

The second takeaway came after a 56-yard JK Scott punt. Returner Keke Coutee couldn’t handled it and Equanimeous St. Brown recovered it in the endzone for a Packers touchdown.

The third came a short time later when safety Raven Greene stripped the ball from Texans running back Taiwan Jones. Fellow defensive back Will Redmond recovered.

Then in the second half, rookie corner Chandon Sullivan picked off Joe Webb and returned it to the Houston 3-yard line to set up a Packers touchdown.

Quarterbacks DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle combined to throw for three touchdowns. Kizer finished 8 of 13 for 102 yards and one score. Boyle was 3 of 5 for 40 yards and two scores. Allen Lazard, Darrius Shepherd and J’Mon Moore all caught touchdowns for the Packers.

Another rookie, running back Dexter Williams led the way rushing, with 14 carries for 62 yards for a 4.4 yard average.

Defensively, 7th round draft pick, Ty Summers played the whole way at MLB and recorded 10 tackles, nine of them solo.

It’s the first exhibition win for new coach Matt LaFleur. The Packers return to action next Thursday at Baltimore.