Tough day for Brewers pitching staff

Less than 24 hours after giving up 14 runs and winning in 14 innings, the Brewers needed a solid starting pitching performance to help with a worn out pitching staff. They didn’t get the performance they were looking for, falling to the Washington Nationals 16-8 on Sunday.

Washington tied a franchise record by belting eight home runs. Brewers starter Chase Anderson gave up 10 of those runs while not making it out of the third inning (2 1/3 innings).

The Nationals jumped out to a 13-0 lead, clubbing five of their eight home runs during that stretch.

It was a surprise that Anderson couldn’t hold the Nationals in check. In three August outings, Anderson posted a 1.86 ERA and has been rock solid since the all-star break.

Brian Dozier and Juan Soto each hit a pair of home runs. The Nationals also got long balls from Matt Adams, Victor Robles, Anthony Rendon and Adam Eaton.

Mike Moustakas had three hits, including a three-run shot, and drove in five Milwaukee runs. Ben Gamel and Orlando Arcia also homered in the loss for the Brewers.

The Brewers have dropped four of their last six, falling two games behind the Cardinals and Cubs in the Central Division race. The Brewers open a three-game series against the Cardinals in St. Louis tonight. Zach Davies (8-5, 3.74) returns from the injured list to pitch for the Brewers. Dakota Hudson (11-6, 3.82) goes for St. Louis.