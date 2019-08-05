U.S. Women’s Volleyball team secures Olympic berth

The U.S. women’s volleyball team has secured its berth to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, beating Argentina in straight sets on Sunday at a qualifying tournament in Louisiana.

The third-ranked Americans went unbeaten in Pool C of qualifying this weekend, rallying from a set down and again from a 2-1 deficit Saturday night to beat 16th-ranked Bulgaria before the win over No. 11 Argentina.

The U.S. has never won an Olympic gold medal, capturing bronze in the Rio Games three years ago.

The U.S. team features two players with Wisconsin Badger ties. Current Badger Dana Rettke and former standout Lauren Carlini are both a part of the squad.