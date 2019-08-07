UW-Extension offers safety tips on safe canning for your summer fruits and veggies

If you’ve got leftover veggies or fruits from your summer garden, why not can them for the rest of the year?

State food safety specialist Barb Ingham says the UW Extension has plenty of resources to teach you how to make all your tasty produce shelf stable.

“Not only does it make products safe if done correctly, but it’s also a great way to preserve food at peak ripeness. It does require some special equipment depending on the type of product that you’re hoping to can.

Ignham recommends using tested recipes that come from a research kitchen, rather than relying on Grandma’s old recipe cards.

“It’s a good idea for safety and for quality to stick to a recipe where you know that someone has actually gone into a research kitchen and has actually tested the recipe to make sure not only that you’ll have a high quality product, but also a safe product.”

You can find a whole collection of recipes for everything from canned fruits and veggies to canning your venison online at the UW Extension’s website.