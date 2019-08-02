Vos and Anderson continue dispute over accommodation

A dispute between Speaker Robin Vos and a paralyzed Assembly Democrat remains unresolved. Vos sent a letter to Representative Jimmy Anderson on Thursday, in which he noted accommodations that have been made for Anderson, who uses a wheelchair, and said a videographer could be made available for committee meetings that Anderson may be unable to attend.

But Vos said he would not allow Anderson to phone in to committee meetings, and accused him of “political grandstanding.” Vos said Anderson had yet to make a formal request for the phone accommodation.

Anderson, in a series of tweets, called Vos’ accusation “offensive.” He said the Speaker has been aware of his accommodation requests since January and has ignored them.