WEDC to offer micro loans to businesses affected by last month’s storms

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will be distributing a million dollars in loans to companies and businesses affected by last month’s severe weather.

WEDC vice president Mary Gage says these loans are designed to help get businesses back on their feet until full disaster relief comes.

“That could be their building, their inventory, their belongings. If there’s flooding in their basement and everything’s floating. If they’re displaced for a little bit of time. We want to help these businesses when something unforeseen impacts them. We want to keep them going and keep the employees employed.”

Governor Tony Evers is in the process of trying to get federal disaster aid. If you want to sign up for the loans, log on to http://wedc.org/disasterrecovery to find out how to apply.