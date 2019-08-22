Winnebago County coroner resigns

Winnebago County’s longtime coroner is making it official that he’s resigning at the end of October. Barry Busby sent a letter to Sheriff John Matz, saying that his last day will be on October 31st. He said his retirement date coincides with what would’ve been his late mother’s birthday.

Busby spent 22 years in office, and he’s been under fire for the past several months. The county board decided last night to censure Busby, and members approved a vote of no confidence in him.

Busby is facing accusations of sexual harassment, and spending too much time out of state. Matz will notify Governor Tony Evers of Busby’s decision, and the governor will appoint a new coroner.

WHBY