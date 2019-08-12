Wisconsin Air National Guard holding Northern Lightning Joint Training Exercise

The Wisconsin Air National Guard is conducting its Northern Lightning Joint Training Exercise for the next 12 days. The skies over almost two dozen Wisconsin counties will be filled with the world’s most advanced military aircraft. Pilots will be testing the F-35 Lightning, the F-22 Raptor, the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the E-A-18 Growler and others. The exercise will continue until August 23rd.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

