Wisconsin House Democrats charge the president’s tax and trade polices are harming families, farms and businesses in Wisconsin. U.S. Representatives Ron Kind, Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan issued a statement Monday criticizing Donald Trump’s tax changes, which they claim have not benefited working families as Trump promised. The Democrats also said the trade war with China is increasing the likelihood of a recession, something Trump has denied.
Wisconsin House Dems slam Trump on taxes and trade
