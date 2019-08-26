Wisconsin selected as Preseason Volleyball Favorite

Wisconsin was chosen as the conference favorite for the 2019 volleyball season, voted on by the Big Ten coaches and announced Monday. The Badgers start the 2019 season ranked No. 5 by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA). It is the fifth straight season the Badgers will open the year ranked among the top 10 teams in the country.

Nebraska, ranked second nationally, was also selected No. 2 in the preseason poll. Defending 2018 Big Ten Champion Minnesota was tabbed third. Penn State was voted to finish fourth, while Illinois rounded out the top five of the preseason poll.

Additionally, conference coaches selected a Preseason All-Big Ten Team featuring three unanimous selections and four previous preseason honorees. Illinois’ Jacqueline Quade, Penn State’s Kendall White and Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke were unanimous selections. Minnesota’s Alexis Hart receives Preseason All-Big Ten honors for the third straight season, while Gopher Stephanie Samedy, White and Rettke claim the recognition for the second time.