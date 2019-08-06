Yelich powers Brewers past Pirates

Christian Yelich clubbed his league leading 38th and 39th home runs of the season, helping the Milwaukee Brewers knock off the Pittsburgh Pirates

9-7 in Pittsburgh on Monday night.

The second of Yelich’s home runs landed in the Allegheny River.

Rookie Trent Grisham got another start and drove in three runs, while Mike Moustakas also homered in the win.

Jordan Lyles picked up his sixth win of the year, pitching five innings against his former team as the Brewers ended their four-game losing streak.

Bryan Reynolds stole Moustakas’ first bid for a homer in the second at the left field wall, and then homered in the fourth for the Pirates. Pablo Reyes hit a pinch-hit homer in the fifth and Kevin Newman added a bases clearing 3-run double in the eighth. The Pirates have now lost three straight.

The Brewers didn’t gain any ground on the first place Cubs, who also beat Oakland 6-5 on Monday night. But they did climb to within 1 1/2 games of second place St. Louis after the Cardinals were blanked by the L.A. Dodgers 8-0.

Game two of the series is tonight. Chase Anderson gets the start for the Brewers.

Davies to the IL

The Brewers now have a third starting pitcher on the injured list. Zach Davies is on the 10-day IL with back spasms. Davies joins fellow starters Brandon Woodruff and Jhoulys Chacin, who are dealing with oblique injuries.