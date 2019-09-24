Annual Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report released

The newly released Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report shows that 47 people in Wisconsin lost their lives to domestic violence in 2018. Patti Seger is Executive Director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, which prepared that report.

“That’s almost one death per week, if we consider 52 weeks in a year. We know that firearms were the most common weapons used to kill another person, which isn’t a surprise.”

Seger said 30-percent of the killers who used a gun were already legally prohibited from owning one. “Firearms have killed more people in domestic violence homicides than all other weapons combined in Wisconsin,” she said.

Thirty nine of the deaths were victims, and 8 were perpetrators of homicides or attempted homicides who then committed suicide. The 2018 total is down from 62 such deaths in 2017.