AAA says more Wisconsinites are dying in red light crashes

Triple-A says more people are dying in crashes at intersections than in years past, and that’s likely because more people are running red lights.

Spokesman Nick Jarmuz says people need to remember their traffic safety rules and that you’re supposed to slow down for a yellow.

“Misinterpreting what a yellow means, and just try to go ahead even when they could stop before the light turns red.”

Many communities in Wisconsin have turned to red light cameras to try and deter red light running, but Jarmuz says AAA is wary about using them as a purely revenue generating system.

“Certainly in places where there is a strong public education campaign, there is more of a deterrent effect.”

Twenty two people died in red light crashes in Wisconsin last year, a 150 percent increase over the long term average.