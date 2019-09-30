Badger men’s basketball picked sixth in Big Ten preseason poll

The University of Wisconsin has been picked to finish sixth in a poll of Big Ten media members released on Monday.

The Badgers were picked to finish sixth last season as well but finished fourth.

This season, the Badgers will be tasked with replacing Big Ten first team selection Ethan Happ, as well as forwards Khalil Iverson and Charlie Thomas.

The Badgers do return six of their top eight scorers from last season, led by guard D’Mitrik Trice (11.6 ppg) and Brad Davison (10.5).

Michigan State was picked to finish first by the Big Ten media, followed by Marland, Ohio State, Purdue and number-five Michigan. Following Wisconsin at number six is Illinois, Iowa, Penn Sate, Indiana, Minnesota, Rutgers, Nebraska and Northwestern.

Michigan State’s Cassius Winston is the preseason Player of the Year and Ohio State’s D.J. Carton was voted as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

The five member All-Big Ten first team follows:

Cassius Winston – Michigan State

Lamar Stevens – Penn State

Ayo Dosunmu – Illinois

Anthony Cowan – Maryland

Kaleb Wesson – Ohio State