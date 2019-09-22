Badgers climb in top 25 polls

After blowing out then, 10th ranked Michigan 35-14 on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, the Wisconsin Badgers cracked the top 10 in both Top 25 polls.

The Badgers (3-0, 1-0 BIG) moved up five spots in the A.P. Top 25 from 13 to 8. They also moved up five spots from 14 to 9 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

The Wolverines (2-1, 0-1) dropped all the way from 11 to 20 in the A.P. Poll and from 10 to 20 in the Coaches Poll.

Ohio State climbed from sixth to fifth in the A.P. Poll and remained at number-six in the Coaches Poll.

Penn State moved from 13 to 12 in the A.P. Poll and from 12 to 11 in the Coaches Poll.

Iowa climbed from 18 to 14 in both Top 25 Polls, while Michigan State moved into the Top 25 A.P. Poll at number-25.

The Badgers will host Northwestern (1-2, 0-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. The Wildcats beat UW 31-17 last season on the way to a Big Ten West Division title.