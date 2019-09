The Wisconsin Badgers have added 6’10 center, Steven Crowl to their 2020 freshman recruiting class.

Crowl, who is from Eastview Senior High School in Minnesota, averaged 19.3 points a game as a junior last season. He received an offer from the Badgers after taking part in the Badgers’ team camp earlier this summer.

Crowl passed on offers from Minnesota, Iowa, Colorado and Northern Iowa. His commitment gives Wisconsin a total of five players in the 2020 class.