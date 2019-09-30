Badgers land pair of recruits for 2021 class

The Wisconsin men’s basketball program secured commitments from a pair of players for the 2021 recruiting class over the weekend.

Greg Gard received oral commitments from 6’1 point guard Chucky Hepburn from Bellevue West High School in Nebraksa and 6’7 forward Matthew Mors from Yankton High School in South Dakota. Both players paid a visit to the UW campus this past weekend.

Hepburn chose Wisconsin over Nebraska, Creighton and Minnesota, while Mors chose the Badgers over Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Creighton, Colorado and TCU.

Mors and Hepburn join power forward Chris Hodges of Schaumburg, Illinois in Wisconsin’s 2021 class.

Hepburn was a first-team all-state pick last season, averaging 18.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.4 steals a game.

Mors moved up to the high school varsity team as a seventh grader. He averaged more than 20 points a game as an eighth-grader and was a second-team all-state pick. He helped his school win a state title as a freshman and was named the Gatorade Player of the year in the state as a sophomore.