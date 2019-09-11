Wisconsin Radio Network

Badgers pegged as WCHA preseason favorites

By

Abby Roque

Fresh off winning its fifth NCAA title, the Wisconsin women’s hockey team has been picked to win its eight WCHA regular-season title, according to the league’s annual preseason coaches’ poll that was announced Wednesday.

The Badgers earned 36 points and six first-place votes, while Minnesota earned 31 points and the other first place vote.  The two Border Battle rivals will rekindle their rivalry with a series on Nov. 2-3 in Minnesota and a series Jan. 24-25 in Madison.

Abby Roque was named the Preseason WCHA Player of the Year along with Ohio State forward Emma Maltais.  Roque, who was the league’s forward of the year in 2016-17, was second on the Badgers last year with a career-high 43 points.

The Badger forward was one of four Badgers named to the Preseason All-WCHA Preseason Team along with 2019 WCHA Goaltender of the Year Kristen Campbell, 2019 WCHA Rookie of the Year Sophie Shirley and 2019 first-team All-WCHA selection Mekenzie Steffen.

The Badgers open their season on the road with a series at Lindenwood on Sept. 27-28.  UW will open its home slate a week later, Oct. 4-5 with a series against Penn State at LaBahn Arena.