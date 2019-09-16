Badgers prepare for Big Ten opener against Michigan

After an early season week off, the Wisconsin Badgers are getting ready for their Big Ten opener against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Wolverines stayed at No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll, after also having the week off. The Badgers stayed put at No. 14 in the Coaches Top 25.

In this weeks Associated Press top 25, Michigan dropped to 11th, while the Badgers moved up one spot from last week to 13th.

The Wolverines lead the all-time series 51-15-1 and won last years match-up 38-13 in Ann Arbor.

This week’s game in Madison will kick off at 11 a.m. and will be televised on Fox.