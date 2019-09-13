Bakhtiari returns, listed as questionable for Sunday

After missing practice on Thursday with a sore back, Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari returned to practice with the Packers on Friday and is officially listed as questionable on the team’s Friday injury report.

Bakhtiari said his back began “not cooperating” after a practice this week. He was a limited participant on Wednesday.

“I think we’re going to monitor the next 48 hours and see how it is. Obviously, we have a lot of time. So, hopefully,” Bakhtiari said.

Bakhtiari missed the practice reps that would have helped him prepare for Minnesota defensive end Everson Griffen.

If Bakhtiari wouldn’t have been able to finish a game last week, right guard Billy Turner would likely have slid into his spot at left tackle. If he’s not ready to play this week, the Packers could go with Turner, or Alex Light, who was inactive last week.

Assuming Bakhtiari doesn’t have a setback from Friday’s practice, he’ll lineup as the protector of Aaron Rodgers blindside.

Bakhtiari allowed just four sacks all of last season. He allowed one sack last week against Chicago and was flagged twice for holding.