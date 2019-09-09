Baldwin wants action on expanded criminal backgrounds checks for gun purchases

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin says she’s a gun owner, and as Congress returns to Washington following the summer break, the Wisconsin Democrat says expanded criminal background checks for gun purchasers needs to be on the agenda.

“I think that makes common sense, and I don’t think any gun owner should have any concerns about that if they’re law abiding. This is not any violation or curtailment of the 2nd Amendment,” the Wisconsin Democrat said on WKOW-TV’s “Capitol City Sunday.”

After initially indicating support for expanded background checks, President Trump has since backed off, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he won’t bring anything to the floor that Trump won’t sign.