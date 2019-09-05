Battle over legal settlements continues between JFC, AG

The dispute of who’s going to handle Wisconsin’s lawsuits continues.

The Joint Finance Committee was supposed to meet on Wednesday to go over some settlements with Attorney General Josh Kaul, but that meeting was cancelled by Republicans who say Kaul still isn’t giving them enough information to work with. Committee co-chair John Nygren says he wants to know exactly what sort of funding the state is going to be getting out of these settlements.

“Our ultimate goal here, everybody’s goal, should be to protect the taxpayer. But we need more information than what we have been given.”

Kaul apparently sent over abstracts on the settlements to describe what they’re about, something Nygren says isn’t enough.

“Making an educated decision without all the information is irresponsible, so we’re going to again ask for it, and hope that he can get it to us so we can meet on the settlements.”

Kaul says he won’t turn over that information until the JFC signs a non disclosure agreement. He says that if JFC wants to have the authority to handle settlements, they need to take on the responsibility to maintain confidentiality.