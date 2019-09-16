Bennett turns down raise at Virginia

The University of Virginia announced a one-year contract extension for head men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett today, but the raise that goes with it was turned down by the Cavaliers head coach.

The school says Bennett asked for the money to by used to pay his staff more and for improvements to both his program as well as other Virginia teams.

“Laurel and I are in a great spot, and in the past I’ve had increases in my contract,” Bennett said in a news release. “We just feel a great peace about where we’re at, all that’s taken place, and how we feel about the athletic department and this community and this school. I love being at UVA.

“I have more than enough, and if there are ways that this can help out the athletic department, the other programs and coaches, by not tying up so much, that’s my desire.”

Bennett’s new deal runs through the 2025-26 season. He earned $4.15 million last season.

“Tony’s decision to turn down a well-deserved raise and instead invest in his players and UVA athletics more broadly, tells you everything you need to know about him as a leader and as a human being,” University President Jim Ryan said. “Tony is one of the most selfless people I’ve every met, and this is just the latest example.”

Bennett guided the Cavaliers to its first national title last season. He has coached the school since 2009-10, reaching the NCAA tournament seven times, including each of the past six years.