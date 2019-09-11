Bipartisan lawmaker group seeks to increase funding for UW-System MIA recovery program

The UW System’s Missing In Action Recovery and Identification program could be getting a boost from lawmakers.

State Senator Mark Miller is part of a group that wants to help secure more state funding to bring home lost and missing soldiers. “Most of us recognize the significance of bringing back out missing members of the military. This legislation will provide additional resources to help make that happen.”

State Senator Dale Koyenga says it’s a mirror to efforts being made by the Defense Department.

“Wisconsin will be the only state in that country that has a designated funding source and statutory language to help out the University of Wisconsin to support these efforts.”

MIA-RIP team leader Charles Konsitzke says they’re working to help identify and bring home Wisconsin’s 15-hundred M I A soldiers.

“With this bill it is time for the state of Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin to lead this great nation to recover, repatriate and identify our lost service members.”

The bill would increase funding for the program by 180-thousand dollars a year and make Wisconsin the only state to have it’s own fully dedicated M I A recovery program.